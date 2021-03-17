Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein Sells 18,098 Shares of Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $945,258.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,871.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Alison Bauerlein sold 8,973 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $449,008.92.

On Friday, January 15th, Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.38 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 205.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Inogen by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

