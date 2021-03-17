Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Simon X. Benito Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Simon X. Benito sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $20,820.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,050,000 after buying an additional 530,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,816,000 after buying an additional 932,725 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 1,266,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,428,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 396,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

