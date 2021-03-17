Insider Buying: Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Director Buys 4,285,935 Shares of Stock

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 4,285,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,929,288.75.

Shares of ARMP stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 24,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $10.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

