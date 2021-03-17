Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Daniel Janney sold 6,708 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $835,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Daniel Janney sold 6,006 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $748,467.72.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Daniel Janney sold 100 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.40. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLK. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

