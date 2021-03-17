Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells 4,148 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, December 21st, John Wesley Hardin sold 1,100 shares of AMETEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $130,383.00.

On Friday, December 18th, John Wesley Hardin sold 2,700 shares of AMETEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $319,950.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

