Insider Selling: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Sells 69,860 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,389,481.92.

On Friday, January 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

