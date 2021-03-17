Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Sells 4,583,655 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CWK remained flat at $$17.07 on Wednesday. 23,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after acquiring an additional 740,572 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

