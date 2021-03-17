Insider Selling: Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director Sells 15,999 Shares of Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

