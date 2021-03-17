Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells 40,400 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $179,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ELVT stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 205,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

