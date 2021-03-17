Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

