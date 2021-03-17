Insider Selling: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,937. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,183,000 after buying an additional 167,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $366,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,680,000 after buying an additional 127,779 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,752,000 after buying an additional 415,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after buying an additional 54,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

