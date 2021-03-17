Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells 3,513 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 177,647 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

