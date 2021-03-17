Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $18,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,884.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $287.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

