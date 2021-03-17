Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Sells 793 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,755. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $5,013,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

