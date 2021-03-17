Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Sells 89,210 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04.

ORIC opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

