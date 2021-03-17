Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RadNet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RadNet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in RadNet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RadNet by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 204,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RadNet by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164,599 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

