Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $21,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,899.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $21,810.00.

On Monday, February 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $19,990.00.

On Friday, January 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $21,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750.00.

NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. 7,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 192,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 116.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

