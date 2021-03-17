Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 51,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,737. The company has a market cap of $149.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

