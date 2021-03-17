Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $81,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,137.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul T. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,399,198.74.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vocera Communications by 58.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vocera Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vocera Communications by 30.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

