Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Insperity worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,801 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Insperity by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 775,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $57,658,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Insperity by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 478,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.