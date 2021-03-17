Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NTEC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. 4,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Intec Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

