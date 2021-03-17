Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.32

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.32 and last traded at $96.32, with a volume of 69 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $16,969,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,086,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Integer by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

