Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

IDN stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $205.09 million, a PE ratio of -278.50 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

