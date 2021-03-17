InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.