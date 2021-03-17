International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

IP opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

