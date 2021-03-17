Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to $35.50 at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $35.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

