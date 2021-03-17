Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ITP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.93.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$29.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

