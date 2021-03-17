Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.34

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $6.49. Intevac shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 62,748 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Intevac alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $157.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 238,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intevac by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 80,385 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intevac by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Intevac by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 168,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.