Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

IVC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 660,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Invacare has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

