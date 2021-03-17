Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 11th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCD. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

PSCD stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.37. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,896. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $120.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

