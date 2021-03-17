Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Invesque (TSE:IVQ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Invesque from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

TSE IVQ opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$4.90.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

