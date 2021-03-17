Investors Buy High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,786 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the typical volume of 152 put options.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in NOV by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

