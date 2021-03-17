Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,350 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 1,595 call options.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $485,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,702,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at $32,146,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 120.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 275,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.97. 64,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,205. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.87 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $85.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

