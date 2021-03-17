Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 15,918 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 901% compared to the average daily volume of 1,591 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.