Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.51

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 109499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

