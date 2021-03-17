ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Up 30.9% in February

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 11th total of 832,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 961,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 345,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $53.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.12.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.