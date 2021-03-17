iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,954 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 945,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,064,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $136.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $135.65 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

