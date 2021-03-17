iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stake Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after buying an additional 300,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 23,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 179.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

