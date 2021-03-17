iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $76.59.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

