iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $222,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.42. 65,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,160. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $153.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

