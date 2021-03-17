iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 1,746.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $391,000.

Shares of IWX opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

