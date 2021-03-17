iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lessened by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $264.49 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $268.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.39.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

