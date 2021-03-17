Italo One Day Volume Reaches $380.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Italo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market cap of $55,470.43 and $380.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Italo has traded up 100.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.51 or 0.00455749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00063351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00074112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.05 or 0.00586680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official website is italo.network.

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

