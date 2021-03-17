IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 11th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 794,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 304,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 72.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after buying an additional 2,071,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 649,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 629,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 424,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

