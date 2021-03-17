IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

IWG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of IWG to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

IWG opened at GBX 358.80 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.30. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 318.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

