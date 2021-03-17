IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Gap Up to $90.50

IXICO plc (LON:IXI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18), but opened at GBX 102.85 ($1.34). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 103.94 ($1.36), with a volume of 15,215 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £50.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.07.

About IXICO (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

