J & J Snack Foods Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

J & J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. J & J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 105.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.16 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $169.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.73.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.