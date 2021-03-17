Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Jabil stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51.

Get Jabil alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,315 shares of company stock worth $5,261,971 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.