Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.33 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $193,132.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,315 shares of company stock worth $5,261,971 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

