Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $135.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

